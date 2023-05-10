LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $366.86 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.80 and a 200-day moving average of $442.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

