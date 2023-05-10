LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,820. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

