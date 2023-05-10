LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNT opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.