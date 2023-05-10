LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

