LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

