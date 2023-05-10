LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bank OZK by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

