LPL Financial LLC Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

