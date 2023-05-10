LPL Financial LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,747 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $116,000.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $264.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

