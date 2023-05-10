LPL Financial LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 160,235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

