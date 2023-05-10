LPL Financial LLC Has $12.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

