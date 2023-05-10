LPL Financial LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,138,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,805,000 after buying an additional 683,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 275,049 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 242,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 184,158 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.