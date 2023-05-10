LPL Financial LLC Has $13.13 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

