LPL Financial LLC Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $216.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $216.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,820 shares of company stock worth $24,684,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

