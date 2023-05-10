LPL Financial LLC Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

TTEK opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

