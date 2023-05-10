LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Price Performance

PBSM opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (PBSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of small-cap US stocks. PBSM was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

