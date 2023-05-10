LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLTR opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

