LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $58.24.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

