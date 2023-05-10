LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 50,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RODM opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

