LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

IYT stock opened at $226.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.89. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $781.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

