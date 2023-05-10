LPL Financial LLC Purchases 117,713 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,713 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,656,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

TAIL opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

