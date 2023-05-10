LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $314.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $284.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.