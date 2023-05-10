LPL Financial LLC Purchases 167,946 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FLLV opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.