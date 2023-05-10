LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.