LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,101 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

