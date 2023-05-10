LPL Financial LLC Purchases 43,283 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.9 %

CM opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

