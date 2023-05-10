LPL Financial LLC Purchases 48,483 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 143.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $601.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

