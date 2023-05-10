LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 320,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 173,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $95.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25.

