LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

