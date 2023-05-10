LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.