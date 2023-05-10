LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 482,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,547,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 224,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $484.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.