LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.