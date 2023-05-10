LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

