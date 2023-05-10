LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.16.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE ALB opened at $195.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.04. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

