LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.