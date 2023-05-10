LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

