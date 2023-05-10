LPL Financial LLC Sells 31,711 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

