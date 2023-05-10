LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,993 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $473.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
