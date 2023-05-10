LPL Financial LLC Sells 60,868 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 132,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

