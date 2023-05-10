LPL Financial LLC Sells 986 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 38,596.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

EQIX opened at $728.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $701.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

