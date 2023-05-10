LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.0 %

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,032.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,731.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,592.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.