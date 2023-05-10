LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

