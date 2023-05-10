LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

