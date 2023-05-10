Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $6.91. Lucid Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 10,606,612 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

