Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) versus BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Financial Contrast

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $119,800.00 159.15 -$18.50 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Mangoceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioRestorative Therapies.

This is a summary of current ratings for Mangoceuticals and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioRestorative Therapies has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.44%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -15,436.09% -103.34% -98.92%

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Mangoceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals Inc. is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc. is based in DALLAS, TX.

About BioRestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. engages in developing therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders including obesity and diabetes. Its initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process., The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

