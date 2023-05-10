Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitex International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manitex International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

