Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
