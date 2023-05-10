Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 141,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 172,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on MGDPF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Marathon Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
About Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Gold (MGDPF)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.