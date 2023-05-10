Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.