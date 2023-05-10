Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.