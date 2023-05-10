Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $12.39. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2,673,113 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.23.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

