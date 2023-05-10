Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $12.39. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2,673,113 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.23.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
