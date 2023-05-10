Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Purchases 10,000 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($32,302.84).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Martyn Coffey sold 29,166 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.76), for a total value of £86,914.68 ($109,671.52).

Marshalls Price Performance

MSLH stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 733 ($9.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303. The firm has a market cap of £688.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,472.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,545.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

